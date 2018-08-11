According to an item in Us Weekly,
actor Colton Haynes and his estranged husband Jeff Leatham are
“talking again.”
The men tied the knot on October 27 in
Palm Springs, California in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner.
Roughly six months later, in May, Haynes cited irreconcilable
differences in filing for divorce.
Us
Weekly quoted a source as saying that “there's still a
connection between them.”
“Jeff and Colton have been having
relationship issues since a couple months after the wedding,” the
source said. “Since Colton stopped talking to a lot of his old
friends, he was getting really depressed and didn't feel like
himself.”
The 30-year-old Haynes, whose credits
include Arrow, Teen Wolf and American Horror Story:
Cult, came out gay in 2015. Last year, on Valentine's Day, he
revealed he was dating Leatham, a 46-year-old floral designer, and
the couple got engaged in March. Leatham pulled off a spectacular
proposal that included fireworks and a
shout out from Cher in Cabo.
“[Haynes made] an abrupt decision to
end things, but he can't get rid of the love he has for Jeff in his
heart,” the
source added.
Haynes will reprise his role as Roy
Harper when The CW's Arrow returns in the fall.