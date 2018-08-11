According to an item in Us Weekly, actor Colton Haynes and his estranged husband Jeff Leatham are “talking again.”

The men tied the knot on October 27 in Palm Springs, California in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner. Roughly six months later, in May, Haynes cited irreconcilable differences in filing for divorce.

Us Weekly quoted a source as saying that “there's still a connection between them.”

“Jeff and Colton have been having relationship issues since a couple months after the wedding,” the source said. “Since Colton stopped talking to a lot of his old friends, he was getting really depressed and didn't feel like himself.”

The 30-year-old Haynes, whose credits include Arrow, Teen Wolf and American Horror Story: Cult, came out gay in 2015. Last year, on Valentine's Day, he revealed he was dating Leatham, a 46-year-old floral designer, and the couple got engaged in March. Leatham pulled off a spectacular proposal that included fireworks and a shout out from Cher in Cabo.

“[Haynes made] an abrupt decision to end things, but he can't get rid of the love he has for Jeff in his heart,” the source added.

Haynes will reprise his role as Roy Harper when The CW's Arrow returns in the fall.