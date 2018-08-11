Chloë Grace Moretz, the star of the “ex-gay” drama The Miseducation of Cameron Post, is working on a docu-series in which she explores conversion therapy.

Set in 1993, The Miseducation of Cameron Post follows Cameron (played by Moretz), a 12-year-old girl who is sent to live with her conservative aunt in Montana after her parents die in a car crash. The aunt sends Cameron to a gay conversion camp after she is caught in an intimate moment with another female teen.

The film is now playing in New York and Los Angeles.

Speaking with Metro Weekly, Moretz, who is best known for playing Hit-Girl in the Kick-Ass movie franchise, said that a lot of people tried to deter her from starring in the film.

“It was important to me because I've always been a very big activist and advocate for LGBT rights, and so it was inherently important to me to tell the story,” she said. “It was something that I couldn't not do.”

She added that many people don't believe such therapies are being attempted.

“It's a couple miles from your front door, and it's being hidden under the guise of family therapy or Christian schooling for troubled children. It's a quiet epidemic. It's a silent epidemic in this country,” she said.

Moretz also said that she is working on a docu-series, titled The Conversion States of America, in which she talks to survivors of conversion therapy and people who say they were “cured” of their same-sex attraction.

“I’ll be exploring that in a docu-series that I’m going to be taking on, which I just sold to a major network, which I can’t say the name of yet. The Conversion States of America is what it’s called. I’ll be going in and talking to ex-gays – that’s what they call themselves – as well as survivors, and opening up that line of communication, and talking about the truths of conversion therapy in America,” Moretz said.