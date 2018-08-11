Chloë
Grace Moretz, the star of the “ex-gay” drama The Miseducation
of Cameron Post, is working on a docu-series in which she
explores conversion therapy.
Set in
1993, The Miseducation of Cameron Post
follows Cameron (played by Moretz), a 12-year-old girl who is sent to
live with her conservative aunt in Montana after her parents die in a
car crash. The aunt sends Cameron to a gay conversion camp after she
is caught in an intimate moment with another female teen.
The film is now
playing in New York and Los Angeles.
Speaking
with Metro Weekly,
Moretz, who is best known for playing Hit-Girl in the Kick-Ass
movie franchise, said that a lot of people tried to deter her from
starring in the film.
“It was important
to me because I've always been a very big activist and advocate for
LGBT rights, and so it was inherently important to me to tell the
story,” she said. “It was something that I couldn't not do.”
She added that many
people don't believe such therapies are being attempted.
“It's a couple
miles from your front door, and it's being hidden under the guise of
family therapy or Christian schooling for troubled children. It's a
quiet epidemic. It's a silent epidemic in this country,” she said.
Moretz
also said that she is working on a docu-series, titled The
Conversion States of America, in
which she talks to survivors of conversion therapy and people who say
they were “cured” of their same-sex attraction.
“I’ll
be exploring that in a docu-series that I’m going to be taking on,
which I just sold to a major network, which I can’t say the name of
yet. The Conversion States of America
is what it’s called. I’ll be going in and talking to ex-gays –
that’s what they call themselves – as well as survivors, and
opening up that line of communication, and talking about the truths
of conversion therapy in America,” Moretz
said.