Sharice Davids won Tuesday's Democratic primary in deep-red Kansas.

Davids is the state's first Native American and openly gay congressional candidate.

She'll face incumbent Kevin Yoder, a Republican, in November. Yoder has represented the people of Kansas' 3rd congressional district since 2011. Prior to becoming a member of the House of Representatives, Yoder was a state representative from 2003 to 2011.

“What’s really pleasing to me is she is America in a nutshell. She is the changing face of America and she represents the changing face of the third district as well,” Third District Democratic Chair Andy Sandler told ABC affiliate KMBC. “I think we can expect better than a squeeker result come November."

Davids is among the 400 LGBT candidates running for elected office in the fall. Roughly half of these rainbow candidates are running for state offices.

“Having LGBT people sitting in the room while decisions are being made, and sitting there as peers, will shift the conversation,” Davids recently told The New York Times. “I think it's important that the lived experiences and the point of view of LGBT folks be included in conversations that affect all of us.”

(Related: Record number of LGBT candidates running for office in November.)