Verizon on Monday donated $250,00 to PFLAG, the first and largest group in the U.S. for families and friends of people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender (LGBT).

According to the Washington Blade, Verizon presented the check to PFLAG at its headquarters in Washington.

“We are proud to support PFLAG in their important work in helping unite LGBTQ individuals and their families,” said Mario Acosta-Velez, Verizon's director of state government affairs and national president of GLOBE of Verizon, the company's LGBT employee resource group.

“This contribution is the latest demonstration of our longstanding commitment to support the LGBTQ community and equality,” he added.

In a statement released Monday, PFLAG thanked Verizon for its generosity.

“PFLAG has been providing support to LGBTQ people and their families and allies for 45 years,” the group said. “The PFLAG chapter network – currently 400+ chapters strong and growing every year – covers the entire United States, including Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and recently added a chapter on a military base in Germany.”

“Thanks to Verizon’s generosity, we will grow and strengthen the PFLAG chapter network, connect and keep families together, further family acceptance and ally activation, and reinforce our chapters’ ability to be a powerful source of peer-to-peer support, education, and advocacy in their communities,” said Jean Hodges, president of the PFLAG National Board of Directors. “We are grateful for Verizon’s generosity in continuing the next 45 years of PFLAG’s work.”