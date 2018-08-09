Verizon on Monday donated $250,00 to
PFLAG, the first and largest group in the U.S. for families and
friends of people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender
(LGBT).
According to the Washington
Blade, Verizon presented the check to PFLAG at its
headquarters in Washington.
“We are proud to support PFLAG in
their important work in helping unite LGBTQ individuals and their
families,” said Mario Acosta-Velez, Verizon's director of state
government affairs and national president of GLOBE of Verizon, the
company's LGBT employee resource group.
“This contribution is the latest
demonstration of our longstanding commitment to support the LGBTQ
community and equality,” he added.
In a statement released Monday, PFLAG
thanked Verizon for its generosity.
“PFLAG has been providing support to
LGBTQ people and their families and allies for 45 years,” the group
said. “The PFLAG chapter network – currently 400+ chapters strong
and growing every year – covers the entire United States, including
Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and recently added a chapter on a
military base in Germany.”
“Thanks to Verizon’s generosity, we
will grow and strengthen the PFLAG chapter network, connect and keep
families together, further family acceptance and ally activation, and
reinforce our chapters’ ability to be a powerful source of
peer-to-peer support, education, and advocacy in their communities,”
said Jean Hodges, president of the PFLAG National Board of Directors.
“We are grateful for Verizon’s generosity in continuing the next
45 years of PFLAG’s work.”