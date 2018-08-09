Director Jim Fall has announced a
sequel to the 1999 gay romantic comedy Trick.
In a Facebook post, Fall said that
Trick 2 would arrive next year, “just in time for the 20th
(!!!) anniversary of TRICK.”
“So this is in the works for 2019,”
Fall captioned a teaser image for the movie. “Script is written,
doing a reading with the cast soon, raising the money to make it all
happen.”
In the original film, aspiring Broadway composer
Gabriel (played by Christian Campbell) and go-go dancer Mark's (J.P.
Pitoc) efforts to have a one-night stand in New York were thwarted by
a series of comedic situations. Instead of their hoped for trick,
the men form a budding relationship.
Also appearing in the film were Tori
Spelling, who played Gabriel's friend, and drag star Miss Coco Peru.
Trick 2 will take place in Los
Angeles.
While Miss Coco Peru has said she'll
return, it's not clear whether the film's leads, Campbell and Pitoc,
or Spelling are on board.