A man in Missouri has been charged with
a hate crime after he assaulted three men he thought were gay.
Allen M. Loftis, 22, attacked the men
at Shady Gators, a bar in Lake Ozark, according
to KY3.
The incident occurred after midnight
Saturday while an 80s rock cover band played at the venue. One of
the men was dressed in a see-through half shirt and leopard print
pants, and was wearing a wig. Loftis allegedly used an anti-gay slur
as he yanked the wig off the man. He punched another man in the
throat and mouth. Loftis punched a third man in the face who tried
to break up the fight.
Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms told
KY3 that the men said that they were not gay.
“When they brought him in, the
suspect, for questioning, he admitted that he didn't care for gays,
and he shouldn't act that way,” Helms said.
According to court
records, Loftis told authorities that “he was not going to
allow gay behavior going on around him and this is why he pulled the
wig from [the victim].”
Loftis is free after posting bond.