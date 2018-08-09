Married couple Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher announced on Twitter that they are living “individual lives.”

Esposito and Butcher married in 2015, and each tweeted similar messages on Wednesday.

“Rhea & I are separating to live individual lives for a time,” Esposito messaged. “We care very much about each other & that's why we're doing this. We're gonna talk to our friends about it & be pretty private in public. Thanks for your kindness and understanding.”

Esposito, 36, is best known for her stand-up comedy and podcast Queery Esposito.

Butcher, 35, who uses the pronouns they/them, is also a stand-up comic.

Esposito and Butcher co-host the comedy podcast Put Your Hands Together. They also star in the sitcom Take My Wife, which is loosely based on their relationship.