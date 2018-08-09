Married couple Cameron Esposito and
Rhea Butcher announced on Twitter that they are living “individual
lives.”
Esposito and Butcher married in 2015,
and each tweeted similar messages on Wednesday.
“Rhea & I are separating to live
individual lives for a time,” Esposito messaged. “We care very
much about each other & that's why we're doing this. We're gonna
talk to our friends about it & be pretty private in public.
Thanks for your kindness and understanding.”
Esposito, 36, is best known for her
stand-up comedy and podcast Queery Esposito.
Butcher, 35, who uses the pronouns
they/them, is also a stand-up comic.
Esposito and Butcher co-host the comedy
podcast Put Your Hands Together. They also star in the sitcom
Take My Wife, which is loosely based on their relationship.