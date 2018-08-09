Warner Bros. Records on Thursday
announced the release date of Cher's ABBA cover album.
Dancing Queen will arrive on
September 28.
Cher said that she was inspired to
record the album after appearing in the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go
Again!
“I've always like ABBA and saw the
original Mamma Mia musical on Broadway three times,” Cher said in a
statement. “After filming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, I was
reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and
started thinking ‘why not do an album of their music?’ The songs
were harder to sing than I imagined but I’m so happy with how the
music came out. I’m really excited for people to hear it. It’s a
perfect time.”
On Twitter, Cher revealed the upcoming
album's track listing. Cher will cover some of the Swedish pop
group's biggest hits, including “Waterloo,” “Dancing Queen,”
“Mamma Mia” and “The Winner Takes It All.”
Cher on Thursday shared a teaser video
for the album's first single “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! [A Man After
Midnight]”