Warner Bros. Records on Thursday announced the release date of Cher's ABBA cover album.

Dancing Queen will arrive on September 28.

Cher said that she was inspired to record the album after appearing in the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!

“I've always like ABBA and saw the original Mamma Mia musical on Broadway three times,” Cher said in a statement. “After filming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking ‘why not do an album of their music?’ The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I’m so happy with how the music came out. I’m really excited for people to hear it. It’s a perfect time.”

On Twitter, Cher revealed the upcoming album's track listing. Cher will cover some of the Swedish pop group's biggest hits, including “Waterloo,” “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia” and “The Winner Takes It All.”

Cher on Thursday shared a teaser video for the album's first single “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! [A Man After Midnight]”