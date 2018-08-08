Former Vice President Joe Biden is encouraging families to accept their LGBT kids.

Biden has joined with singer Cyndi Lauper, transgender model Geena Rocero and former NFL player Wade Davis to launch the #AsYouAre campaign.

“We'll use our resources to highlight the harms of family rejection, and to lift up research, best practices, and personal stories to show the importance of family acceptance,” Biden said in a promotional video released Tuesday by the Biden Foundation.

Biden has been a vocal supporter of LGBT rights. He has been credited with pushing former President Barack Obama to support same-sex marriage.

The campaign is asking LGBT people to share their stories of acceptance or rejection.

“By sharing your stories – your stories! – we can work together to change the culture and ensure a bright future for the LGBTQ young people of American,” Biden said.

The Trevor Project told ABC News that lesbian, gay and bisexual youth from highly rejecting families are eight times more likely to attempt suicide than youth from accepting families. Forty percent of transgender and gender non-conforming adults report having attempted suicide at some point in their lives, Rocero said in the video.