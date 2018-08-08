Roughly five weeks after welcoming his
first child with his husband, Hollywood writer-producer Dustin Lance
Black, British diver Tom Daley will share his fatherhood journey in
an upcoming BBC One documentary.
Daley, 24, and Black, 44, began dating
shortly after Daley came out bisexual in a YouTube video in 2013.
Roughly 14 months after the couple married at Bovey Castle in
England, they welcomed their first child via surrogate: Robert Ray.
The film, scheduled to air next year,
will take a look at how surrogacy works in the UK and the United
States. Daley will also travel to a European nation where surrogacy
is illegal.
Tom McDonald, director of content at
BBC, said: “Surrogacy is one of the most complex issues in modern
society and the laws which govern it are radically different across
the world. As new fathers through surrogacy, Tom and Lance are both
committed to exploring all of the nuances around this very emotive
subject. I’m thrilled that Tom is going to be our guide in this
deeply personal and intelligent film.”
The couple were criticized for their
decision to become fathers via a surrogate.
(Related: Tom
Daley “doesn't care” what critics say about parenthood with
husband Dustin Lance Black.)
“Surrogacy changed Tom and Dustin's
life, but as proven by the backlash they received it's still a
divisive subject, particularly where LGBT couples are concerned,” a
source told The Sun.
(Related: Gay
dads Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black talked about “babies and
weddings” after first date.)