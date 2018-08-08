Roughly five weeks after welcoming his first child with his husband, Hollywood writer-producer Dustin Lance Black, British diver Tom Daley will share his fatherhood journey in an upcoming BBC One documentary.

Daley, 24, and Black, 44, began dating shortly after Daley came out bisexual in a YouTube video in 2013. Roughly 14 months after the couple married at Bovey Castle in England, they welcomed their first child via surrogate: Robert Ray.

The film, scheduled to air next year, will take a look at how surrogacy works in the UK and the United States. Daley will also travel to a European nation where surrogacy is illegal.

Tom McDonald, director of content at BBC, said: “Surrogacy is one of the most complex issues in modern society and the laws which govern it are radically different across the world. As new fathers through surrogacy, Tom and Lance are both committed to exploring all of the nuances around this very emotive subject. I’m thrilled that Tom is going to be our guide in this deeply personal and intelligent film.”

The couple were criticized for their decision to become fathers via a surrogate.

“Surrogacy changed Tom and Dustin's life, but as proven by the backlash they received it's still a divisive subject, particularly where LGBT couples are concerned,” a source told The Sun.

