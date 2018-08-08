Out actress Ruby Rose has been cast to
play Batwoman in The CW's upcoming series.
The live-action series will be the
first to include a gay lead superhero.
Kate Kane / Batwoman will be introduced
to fans during an Arrowverse crossover event in December. The event
spans Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and
Supergirl.
Batwoman the series, in
development for the 2019-20 television season, is written by Caroline
Dries (The Vampire Diaries) and is being produced by Berlanti
Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.
Rose is best known for her portrayal of
Stella Carlin on the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black.
Rose said she was an “emotional
wreck” because the part “is a childhood dream.”
“The Bat is out of the bag and I am
beyond thrilled and honored,” she wrote. “I’m also an
emotional wreck.. because this is a childhood dream. This is
something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young
member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and
felt alone and different.Thank you everyone. Thank you god.”