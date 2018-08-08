Out actress Ruby Rose has been cast to play Batwoman in The CW's upcoming series.

The live-action series will be the first to include a gay lead superhero.

Kate Kane / Batwoman will be introduced to fans during an Arrowverse crossover event in December. The event spans Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.

Batwoman the series, in development for the 2019-20 television season, is written by Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries) and is being produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Rose is best known for her portrayal of Stella Carlin on the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black.

Rose said she was an “emotional wreck” because the part “is a childhood dream.”

“The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored,” she wrote. “I’m also an emotional wreck.. because this is a childhood dream. This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different.Thank you everyone. Thank you god.”