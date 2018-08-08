In an interview with Variety,
Caitlyn Jenner suggested Congressional Republicans privately support
transgender rights.
The 68-year-old Jenner's interview was
part of Variety's Trans Hollywood issue, the cover of which
features actors Laverne Cox, Alexandra Billings and Chaz Bono.
Jenner, a Republican, described
President Donald Trump as “good” on LGBT issues as a candidate.
“Get over it!” she
said. “I honestly don't know what happened when he got in
there. It was extraordinarily disappointing.”
“He's not been doing a very good job,
but it's not over yet.”
Jenner said that she is quietly
lobbying politicians on transgender rights, and suggested
Congressional Republicans privately support such rights.
“I met with [House Speaker] Paul
Ryan. I've met with just about everybody. Publicly, they aren't
supportive of transgender rights,” Jenner said.
When asked about her dream acting role,
Jenner answered: “In a Marvel movie, I want to play the baddest-ass
lady you've ever seen in your life. They got the wicked queen or the
wicked lady. Just do the makeup and the outfit. And I got the deep
voice.”
Jenner refused to say more than she's
“very close” and “kind of inseparable” with Sophia Hutchins,
her rumored girlfriend.
