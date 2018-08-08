In an interview with Variety, Caitlyn Jenner suggested Congressional Republicans privately support transgender rights.

The 68-year-old Jenner's interview was part of Variety's Trans Hollywood issue, the cover of which features actors Laverne Cox, Alexandra Billings and Chaz Bono.

Jenner, a Republican, described President Donald Trump as “good” on LGBT issues as a candidate.

“Get over it!” she said. “I honestly don't know what happened when he got in there. It was extraordinarily disappointing.”

“He's not been doing a very good job, but it's not over yet.”

Jenner said that she is quietly lobbying politicians on transgender rights, and suggested Congressional Republicans privately support such rights.

“I met with [House Speaker] Paul Ryan. I've met with just about everybody. Publicly, they aren't supportive of transgender rights,” Jenner said.

When asked about her dream acting role, Jenner answered: “In a Marvel movie, I want to play the baddest-ass lady you've ever seen in your life. They got the wicked queen or the wicked lady. Just do the makeup and the outfit. And I got the deep voice.”

Jenner refused to say more than she's “very close” and “kind of inseparable” with Sophia Hutchins, her rumored girlfriend.

