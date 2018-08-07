A Facebook group opposed to marriage
equality and transgender rights has called for a boycott of Britney
Spears.
Over the weekend, Spears performed at
Brighton Pride and launched a Pride edition of her Fantasy perfume,
which comes in a rainbow-striped box and appears to only be available
in the UK. A portion of sales benefit GLAAD.
The group 1,000,000 Supporting
Traditional Marriage, which has 150,000 followers, shared a Pink
News item on Spears' perfume with the caption “BOYCOTT!!!”
In addition to its opposition to
same-sex marriage, the group is also opposed to transgender rights.
Spears also received flack from LGBT
supporters, some of whom questioned why only £1
from the perfume's £40
price tag was being donated to GLAAD; others chided the singer for
promoting her perfumes during Pride. In a tweet that has since been
deleted, Spears plugged her unisex Prerogative perfume: “Loved
seeing so many people out celebrating diversity and inclusion for
#pride here in the UK! Having the freedom to be who you want to be is
so important, which is why we made Prerogative, a fragrance for ALL!!
Check it out exclusively at @BootsUK #MyPrerogative.”
(Related:
In
accepting award, Britney Spears thanks LGBT community for
“unconditional” love.)