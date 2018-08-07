Transgender athletes will be allowed to compete in CrossFit Games starting in 2019.

According to Them.us, CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman announced the news during an event organized by OUTWOD, an LGBT CrossFit group.

“In the 2019 CrossFit competitive season, starting with the Open, transgender athletes are welcome to participate in the division with which they identify,” Glassman said. “This is the right thing to do. CrossFit believes in the potential, capacity, and dignity of every athlete. We are proud of our LGBT community, including our transgender athletes, and we want you here with us.”

CrossFit has previously resisted allowing transgender athletes to compete.

In 2014, transgender personal trainer Chloie Jonsson sued the company for $2.5 million after it disqualified her from competing as a woman. The company defended its decision, saying in a letter that its decision has “nothing to do with 'ignorance' or being bigots – it has to do with very real understanding of the human genome, of fundamental biology, that you are either intentionally ignoring or missed in high school.”

Speaking with Outsports, Jonsson called the policy change “a bit of closure.”

In June, CrossFit fired a spokesman for calling LGBT Pride a “sin.”