During a recent appearance on Larry King Now, Trixie Mattel compared herself to President Donald Trump.

Mattel, the season three winner of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars and co-host of The Trixie and Katya Show, told host Larry King that Trump's emergence on the world's stage was helping her career.

"I sort of think if everything was hunky dory, what I do wouldn't seem so interesting," Mattel said. "Part of what makes drag cool is the edge and the other factor. And with our show, The Trixie and Katya Show, because everything right now is so [gasp], people want to turn on their TV and see a couple idiots in chicken suits and lipstick, talking about whatever they want."

“Would you like to meet the president?” King asked.

“Oh my God – wait, which one?”

“Trump”

“Oh, pass. I'll wait for the next one. I would have loved to meet Obama, though,” Mattel responded.

“What do you make of Donald Trump?”

“We're both dudes in wigs who wear too much bronzer,” Mattel joked. “I don't think he's walked in somebody else's pumps. Do you know what I mean?”