During a recent appearance on Larry
King Now, Trixie Mattel compared herself to President Donald
Trump.
Mattel, the season three winner of
RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars and co-host of The Trixie and
Katya Show, told host Larry King that Trump's emergence on the
world's stage was helping her career.
"I sort of think if everything was
hunky dory, what I do wouldn't seem so interesting," Mattel
said. "Part of what makes drag cool is the edge and the other
factor. And with our show, The Trixie and Katya Show, because
everything right now is so [gasp], people want to turn on their TV
and see a couple idiots in chicken suits and lipstick, talking about
whatever they want."
“Would you like to meet the
president?” King
asked.
“Oh my God – wait, which one?”
“Trump”
“Oh, pass. I'll wait for the next
one. I would have loved to meet Obama, though,” Mattel responded.
“What do you make of Donald Trump?”
“We're both dudes in wigs who wear
too much bronzer,” Mattel joked. “I don't think he's walked in
somebody else's pumps. Do you know what I mean?”