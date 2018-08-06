Police in St. Petersburg, Russia on
Saturday detained 25 LGBT activists.
According to the
BBC, the unsanctioned demonstration attracted 60 protesters, who
gathered at the city's main square holding banners and rainbow flags.
In 2012, St. Petersburg approved a law
that outlaws “gay propaganda” in the city. The following year, a
nationwide ban was imposed. The law effectively prohibits such
gatherings.
Aleksei Nazarov, who helped organize
the protest, told the AFP that police targeted protesters who had the
“most colorful flags and clothes.” Organizers said that each
demonstrator stood alone to avoid the event being labeled a rally.
“This topic is silenced in the mass
media,” one of the protesters said. “These [LGBT] people exist,
the authorities should work with them somehow and we should search
for dialogue.”
Protesters held up placards calling for
LGBT rights to be protected.
Footage from the demonstration shows
police dragging people into a van against their will.