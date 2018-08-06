Out Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said that he will raise the issue of same-sex marriage with Pope Francis when the two leaders meet in Ireland later this month.

Francis, who is visiting Ireland to celebrate World Family Day, arrives on August 25.

Varadkar, Ireland's first openly gay leader, is quoted by The Irish Sunday Times as saying that he would express “our view as a society and as a government that families come in all sorts of different forms and that includes families led by same-sex parents.”

LGBT groups have complained that the Roman Catholic church has excluded LGBT families from its triennial celebration of the family.

Katherine Zappone, the minister for children and youth affairs, has said that she will raise the issue of same-sex families being treated respectfully by the church.

The Times also reported that it was unclear whether Varadkar will be accompanied by his partner at a reception to meet the Pope.