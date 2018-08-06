Actor Bex Taylor-Klaus has come out as transgender non-binary.

The 23-year-old is best known for playing Sin on The CW's Arrow, Lex on Showtime's House of Lies and Audrey Jensen on MTV's Scream.

“I came out as trans non-binary in a room full of people today. Guess it's time to do that on here too … Hi. I'm Bex, and the rumors are true. I'm v enby,” Taylor-Klaus tweeted, using the short form for non-binary.

In 2016, Taylor-Klaus came out as gay.

“hello my name is bex and yes the rumors are true I am v gay,” they posted on Twitter.

The tweet pointed to a YouNow live stream in which Taylor-Klaus said that they came out publicly in part as a reaction to the election of President Donald Trump.

“Part of why I'm coming out is because there's so much hate and fear in and around the LGBT community right now and it's important for us not to halt progress out of fear,” Klaus-Taylor said.

“Yes, it's a scary time, but we need to stand up and say, even if you are afraid, I'm not afraid, or even if I am afraid, I'm strong. I am who I am and you can't take that away from me,” they added.