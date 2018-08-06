Actor Bex Taylor-Klaus has come out as
transgender non-binary.
The 23-year-old is best known for
playing Sin on The CW's Arrow, Lex on Showtime's House of
Lies and Audrey Jensen on MTV's Scream.
“I came out as trans non-binary in a
room full of people today. Guess it's time to do that on here too …
Hi. I'm Bex, and the rumors are true. I'm v enby,” Taylor-Klaus
tweeted, using the short form for non-binary.
In 2016, Taylor-Klaus came out as gay.
“hello my name is bex and yes the
rumors are true I am v gay,” they posted on Twitter.
The tweet pointed to a YouNow live
stream in which Taylor-Klaus said that they came out publicly in part
as a reaction to the election of President Donald Trump.
“Part of why I'm coming out is
because there's so much hate and fear in and around the LGBT
community right now and it's important for us not to halt progress
out of fear,” Klaus-Taylor
said.
“Yes, it's a scary time, but we need
to stand up and say, even if you are afraid, I'm not afraid, or even
if I am afraid, I'm strong. I am who I am and you can't take that
away from me,” they added.