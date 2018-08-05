Out singer Lance Bass has said that he lost his bid for The Brady Bunch house.

On Friday, Bass tweeted that he had won the bidding war that erupted over the house that served as the exterior of the Bradys' home. The Los Angeles house hit the market with an asking price of $1.88 million.

“Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!!” Bass said. “This is going to be a fun project.”

The following day, the former NSYNC member said that he was “used” by Douglas Elliman, the real estate firm representing the sellers, to drive up the listing.

“With a heavy heart I post this...[crying emoji],” Bass tweeted.

“As many of you may have heard, we placed the winning bid on the iconic Brady Bunch house – at least that's what we were told. The agent representing the estate informed us we made the winning bid (which was WAY over the asking pride) after the final deadline for all offers had passed – even writing up the 'winning bid' for my team after informing me of the good news. Isn't a deadline a deadline? This was a dream come true for me and I spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family, and fans alike.”

“The next day, due to 'unforeseen circumstances' the same agent informed us that there's another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost,” Bass continued. “We were prepared to go even higher but totally discouraged by the sellers agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources. How is this fair or legal?? How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it's not a good feeling.”

“I feel used but most importantly I'm hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome. I just hope it is not demolished. … To make me happier you can register and vote November 6th,” he added.

Bass, who has plans to start a family with husband Michael Turchin, earlier said that he wanted to buy the house because he's “obsessed” with the 70s series.

The Brady Bunch ran for five seasons from 1969 to 1974 on ABC.

(Related: Lance Bass says he married Michael Turchin because he knew he'd be a “great dad.”)