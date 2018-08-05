Out singer Lance Bass has said that he
lost his bid for The Brady Bunch house.
On Friday, Bass tweeted that he had won
the bidding war that erupted over the house that served as the
exterior of the Bradys' home. The Los Angeles house hit the market
with an asking price of $1.88 million.
“Super excited to announce they
accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!!” Bass
said. “This is going to be a fun project.”
The following day, the former NSYNC
member said that he was “used” by Douglas Elliman, the real
estate firm representing the sellers, to drive up the listing.
“With a heavy heart I post
this...[crying emoji],” Bass tweeted.
“As many of you may have heard, we
placed the winning bid on the iconic Brady Bunch house – at least
that's what we were told. The agent representing the estate informed
us we made the winning bid (which was WAY over the asking pride)
after the final deadline for all offers had passed – even writing
up the 'winning bid' for my team after informing me of the good news.
Isn't a deadline a deadline? This was a dream come true for me and
I spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family, and fans
alike.”
“The next day, due to 'unforeseen
circumstances' the same agent informed us that there's another
Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost,”
Bass continued. “We were prepared to go even higher but totally
discouraged by the sellers agent, they will outperform any bid with
unlimited resources. How is this fair or legal?? How can I compete
with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used
to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this
corporation intended on making their offer and it's not a good
feeling.”
“I feel used but most importantly I'm
hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome. I just hope
it is not demolished. … To make me happier you can register and
vote November 6th,” he added.
Bass, who has plans to start a family
with husband Michael Turchin, earlier said that he wanted to buy the
house because he's “obsessed” with the 70s series.
The Brady Bunch ran for five
seasons from 1969 to 1974 on ABC.
