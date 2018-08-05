Producers behind the upcoming Lizzie Borden biopic Lizzie have released the film's first trailer.

Lizzie is based on the 1892 murder of Lizzie Borden's family in Fall River, Massachusetts. After being acquitted of murdering her father and stepmother, Borden (played by Chloë Sevigny) decided to remain in Fall River, despite facing ostracism.

Kristen Stewart plays Bridget Sullivan, an Irish maid who comes to live with the Bordens and has an affair with Lizzie Borden.

Rounding out the cast are Fiona Shaw, who plays Lizzie's stepmother Abby Borden; Jamey Sheridan as Lizzie's father Andrew Borden; and Kim Dickens as Lizzie's sister Emma Borden. Out actor Denis O'Hare plays John Morse, an uncle to Lizzie and Emma Borden.

The trailer features shots of Lizzie's father abusing her, a blossoming romance between Lizzie and Bridget and the infamous murder.

Lizzie, which premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, opens in select theaters September 14.