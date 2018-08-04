Culture Club's long-awaited sixth
studio album, Life, arrives October 26, and Boy George, the
group's frontman, says it's “very eclectic musically.”
Life was originally titled
Tribes and was originally slated for release in 2016-17.
Boy George told Billboard that
the album was delayed because they decided to “record everything
again, just to give the album a kind of continuity, a kind of feel.”
"I just feel that we've made an
album that we've been trying to make maybe since [1983's
quadruple-platinum] Colour By Numbers," Boy George said.
"It's funny when you say it sounds very Culture Club; We do
often say that about tracks. But it just feels looser. It's very
catchy. The songs are really strong, really melodic. It just has an
ease about it that I really like."
"Culture Club has always been very
eclectic musically," he
continued. "We've worn our influences quite proudly but
we've never stuck to any particular theme. There's always been
elements of soul, reggae, rock 'n' roll. It all goes into the mix and
it comes out and sounds like us."
Life's
first single “Let Somebody Love You” was released this week.
Culture Club kicked off its North American tour on Friday in Asbury
Park, New Jersey. The tour includes the B-52s and the Thompson
Twins' Tom Bailey.
Boy George said that performing live is
“where the fun is.” “It's the only place where you can really
be completely authentic,” he said.