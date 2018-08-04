Georgetown University has given Seth Owen – the Jacksonville, Florida gay valedictorian who was rejected by his parents – a full scholarship.

Owen's parents kicked him out of their house after he underwent a year of attempted therapy to alter his sexual orientation.

Jane Martin, Owen's former teacher, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his tuition to Georgetown after the university refused to alter his financial aid package that had been determined based on the expected contribution of his family. Owen has said that taking out a loan was not possible because his parents refused to co-sign.

The goal was to raise $20,000 to cover Owen's first year of tuition and make “the impossible possible.”

Instead, Martin raised nearly $134,000.

On Friday, it was announced that Georgetown had decided to offer Owen, 18, a full scholarship.

“I am honored to be selected to attend Georgetown University and am elated that I am now able to attend Georgetown because of the gracious donations to the GoFundMe campaign and the efforts of the Office of Student Financial Services,” Owen said in a statement given to NBCNews.

Owen told NBC that he plans to give away some of the money raised to help other LGBT students.

“At the moment, I am in process of exploring the establishment of a scholarship to help LGBTQ+ scholars who find themselves in the circumstance I was in earlier this year,” he said. “I am looking forward to utilizing the resources of Georgetown to help with this effort.”