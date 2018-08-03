Model-actor Tyson Beckford has responded to Kim Kardashian West's controversial comments.

On Tuesday, Beckford criticized the reality star, saying that he “did not care” for an outfit she was wearing – black tight velvet pants paired with a black top – and added that the “doctor f**ked up her right hip.”

“The Shade Room” reposted the image of Kardashian West and Beckford's comments on Instagram.

“Sis we all know why you don't care for it [tea, frog and painting nails emojis],” Kardashian West responded.

Some commenters on social media described her comments as homophobic.

“Kim Kardashian called Tyson Beckford 'sis' and implied that he was gay because he said that her body was fake,” user MercedezUAZ wrote on Twitter.

Beckford responded on Thursday, posting a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram.

“Train 5-6 days a wk, weights Martial Arts and Firearms and I defend those who can't defend themselves!” he captioned the photo. “I support LGBTQ [rainbow flag emoji], even though I'm not Gay. It's just the Human thing to do.”