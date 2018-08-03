Model-actor Tyson Beckford has
responded to Kim Kardashian West's controversial comments.
On Tuesday, Beckford criticized the
reality star, saying that he “did not care” for an outfit she was
wearing – black tight velvet pants paired with a black top – and
added that the “doctor f**ked up her right hip.”
“The Shade Room” reposted the image
of Kardashian West and Beckford's comments on Instagram.
“Sis we all know why you don't care
for it [tea, frog and painting nails emojis],” Kardashian West
responded.
Some commenters on social media
described her comments as homophobic.
“Kim Kardashian called Tyson Beckford
'sis' and implied that he was gay because he said that her body was
fake,” user MercedezUAZ wrote on Twitter.
Beckford responded on Thursday, posting
a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram.
“Train 5-6 days a wk, weights Martial
Arts and Firearms and I defend those who can't defend themselves!”
he captioned the photo. “I support LGBTQ [rainbow flag emoji],
even though I'm not Gay. It's just the Human thing to do.”