Queer Eye's Fab Five will release a lifestyle book this fall.

According to a press release, QUEER EYE: Love Yourself, Love Your Life, published by Clarkson Potter, is “at once a behind-the-scenes exclusive, a practical guide to living and celebrating your best life, and a symbol of hope.”

Each of the Fab Five will write one chapter in the book devoted to their area of expertise: Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Tan France (fashion), Karamo Brown (culture), Bobby Berk (interior design) and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming).

“This is a book that's for the fans of the show,” Brown told PEOPLE. “If you love Queer Eye, you're going to love this book.”

France said that the book will give readers a “greater insight into things that we did on the show, but for it me, it's way more about them getting to know us more. I think the reason why this show has been so successful is they're not just connecting with the heroes, they're connecting with us five.”

“Every time we do something, whether it be in the press or the show or this book, we push the agenda forward that we are fighting for acceptance. It's no longer just 'tolerate us.'” he added.

Cast members are working on at least two additional books. Porowski is writing a cookbook, while France is writing a memoir.

QUEER EYE: Love Yourself, Love Your Life arrives November 13.