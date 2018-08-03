Queer Eye's Fab Five will
release a lifestyle book this fall.
According to a press release, QUEER
EYE: Love Yourself, Love Your Life, published by Clarkson Potter,
is “at once a behind-the-scenes exclusive, a practical guide to
living and celebrating your best life, and a symbol of hope.”
Each of the Fab Five will write one
chapter in the book devoted to their area of expertise: Antoni
Porowski (food and wine), Tan France (fashion), Karamo Brown
(culture), Bobby Berk (interior design) and Jonathan Van Ness
(grooming).
“This is a book that's for the fans
of the show,” Brown
told PEOPLE.
“If you love Queer Eye, you're going to love this book.”
France said that the book will give
readers a “greater insight into things that we did on the show, but
for it me, it's way more about them getting to know us more. I think
the reason why this show has been so successful is they're not just
connecting with the heroes, they're connecting with us five.”
“Every time we do something, whether
it be in the press or the show or this book, we push the agenda
forward that we are fighting for acceptance. It's no longer just
'tolerate us.'” he added.
Cast members are working on at least
two additional books. Porowski
is writing a cookbook, while France
is writing a memoir.
QUEER EYE: Love Yourself, Love Your
Life arrives November 13.