Chloë
Grace Moretz, who plays the titular role in the big screen adaptation
of Emily Danforth's acclaimed and controversial coming-of-age novel
The Miseducation of Cameron Post, has
praised the sex scenes in the movie.
Set in
1993, The Miseducation of Cameron Post
follows Cameron, a 12-year-old girl who is sent to live with her
conservative aunt in Montana after her parents die in a car crash.
The aunt sends Cameron to a gay conversion camp after she is caught
in an intimate moment with another female teen.
Speaking
with LGBT glossy OUT,
Moretz, who is best known for playing Hit-Girl in the Kick-Ass
movie franchise, said that there was a sweetness to the movie's sex
scenes, which she credited to the movie's female director.
“I’ve
been doing sex scenes in movies since I was sixteen,” Moretz,
21, said. “A loooooong time. And I’d never been able to do
one with a woman directing me. And for the first time, it was really
beautiful, because not only was our director female, but our
cinematographer was female. And I think you can feel that in the
scenes! There’s an intimacy and a sweetness to them. They’re not
voyeuristic. It’s not T-and-A. It’s not about showing someone
having an orgasm. It’s about the beautiful side of when you are a
young gay person, having your first sexual moments are incredibly
enlightening: You’re realizing, 'Oh, I’m not crazy, this is a
real emotion that I’m feeling.' And we wanted to depict that. We
wanted to depict that the relationship between her and Coley was real
and fully requited.”
“The sex scenes
were something Desi handled really impeccably. It’s because it’s
through the female gaze,” she said, referring to out director
Desiree Akhavan.
Moretz also said
that she was shocked to learn that Vice President Mike Pence supports
therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender
identity of LGBT people.
“It was a
shocking realization that Mike Pence, our new Vice President, not
only believes in conversion therapy, but he’s a complete advocate
for it,” she said. “He helped funnel money from AIDS funding
into conversion therapy. I mean, the depravity is shocking! And
they’re taking strides on the Republican side daily to try to strip
laws from states that have overturned it. And so suddenly this movie
became societally one of the most important movies that’s coming
out right now. It needs to be seen.”
The Miseducation of Cameron Post
opens in New York on Friday and in Los Angeles on August 10.