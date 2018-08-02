Out Olympian Gus Kenworthy says he's
pursuing an acting career.
Soon after winning the silver medal in
men's slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia,
Kenworthy, 26, came out gay on the cover of ESPN The Magazine.
Kenworthy also represented the United States at the 2018 Winter
Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, but injuries kept him from
medaling.
Speaking with The Rainbow Times,
Kenworthy said that the “next chapter” of his life is a possible
acting career.
“I don’t know what the next chapter
of my life is, but I’m in LA right now and I’m planning on
spending more time here and auditioning and trying to get into some
acting and do TV hosting,” Kenworthy
said.
“I would love to be on Broadway. I
would like to work on my voice, and maybe get it to a place where I
feel confident with my singing so that I can do more theatrical-type
stuff. It would be a dream to be on TV and in movies. Growing up, I
did theater. My dream was to be an actor, not a skier.”
“I feel like I’ve had success in my
sport and this is something I’m really into and passionate about
and would love to pursue. I wanted it as a kid and then something
else presented itself and I spent my life skiing, and I’m not done
with it either completely, but this is a new thing. It’d be great
and fun, and if it doesn’t [work out], it’s not the end of the
world,” he added.
Kenworthy also said that he came out
because he “felt fake” winning in Sochi while closeted.