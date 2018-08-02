Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother
is reportedly “desperate” to land Queer Eye's grooming guy
Jonathan Van Ness in the Big Brother house.
A source close to the UK show told The
Sun that Channel 5 bosses have told producers to do “whatever
it takes” to get Van Ness to appear on the reality show.
“Bosses know what a hit Queer Eye
has become and everyone's obsessed with Jonathan,” the source told
the tabloid.
“The show has become an international
success and Jonathan would make amazing TV for the show.”
"They are desperate to land him
for the next series and have told producers to do whatever it takes
to get him to sign on the dotted line,” the
source added.
Other celebrities rumored to appear on
the show include Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who claims she
had an affair with President Donald Trump, and actress Kirstie Alley.
Celebrity Big Brother begins
airing later this month on Channel 5.