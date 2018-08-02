Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother is reportedly “desperate” to land Queer Eye's grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness in the Big Brother house.

A source close to the UK show told The Sun that Channel 5 bosses have told producers to do “whatever it takes” to get Van Ness to appear on the reality show.

“Bosses know what a hit Queer Eye has become and everyone's obsessed with Jonathan,” the source told the tabloid.

“The show has become an international success and Jonathan would make amazing TV for the show.”

"They are desperate to land him for the next series and have told producers to do whatever it takes to get him to sign on the dotted line,” the source added.

Other celebrities rumored to appear on the show include Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump, and actress Kirstie Alley.

Celebrity Big Brother begins airing later this month on Channel 5.