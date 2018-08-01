More than 1,200 businesses, including
Levi Strauss, Yelp and Lyft, have joined a coalition pledging not to
discriminate against employees or customers based on factors such as
race or sexual orientation.
The cities of New York and Oakland and
more than 190 organizations, including the American Civil Liberties
Union (ACLU) and the NAACP, are also part of the “Open to All”
coalition.
In its first press release, the
coalition specifically mentioned a Supreme Court case involving a
Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a gay couple. The
baker said that his religious beliefs were at odds with the request.
“As a nation, we decided long ago
that when a business opens its doors to the public, it should be open
to all,” said Calla Rongerude, campaign manager for Open to All.
“So, it’s shocking that many people of color, LGBT people, people
of minority faiths, and many others still can’t be sure they won’t
be discriminated against when they seek goods or services from
businesses in their local communities. No one should have to worry
about whether they will be denied service or face hostility as they
go about their daily lives, simply because of who they are.”
The coalition was announced a day after
the Department of Justice announced that it was forming a “religious
freedom” task force. The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) said that
task force was part of a “brazen campaign to erode and limit the
rights of LGBTQ people in the name of religion.”
(Related: Jeff
Sessions announces “religious freedom” task force.)
Businesses and other locations on Yelp
will be able to note on a newly added tab that they are “Open to
All.”
“Yelp exists to empower and protect
consumers,” said Luther Lowe, senior vice president of public
policy at Yelp. “We're excited to offer small business-owners and
consumers the tools to promote inclusion and combat discrimination.”
(Related: Large
majority of Americans oppose businesses refusing to serve gay
people.)