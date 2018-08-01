More than 1,200 businesses, including Levi Strauss, Yelp and Lyft, have joined a coalition pledging not to discriminate against employees or customers based on factors such as race or sexual orientation.

The cities of New York and Oakland and more than 190 organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the NAACP, are also part of the “Open to All” coalition.

In its first press release, the coalition specifically mentioned a Supreme Court case involving a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a gay couple. The baker said that his religious beliefs were at odds with the request.

“As a nation, we decided long ago that when a business opens its doors to the public, it should be open to all,” said Calla Rongerude, campaign manager for Open to All. “So, it’s shocking that many people of color, LGBT people, people of minority faiths, and many others still can’t be sure they won’t be discriminated against when they seek goods or services from businesses in their local communities. No one should have to worry about whether they will be denied service or face hostility as they go about their daily lives, simply because of who they are.”

The coalition was announced a day after the Department of Justice announced that it was forming a “religious freedom” task force. The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) said that task force was part of a “brazen campaign to erode and limit the rights of LGBTQ people in the name of religion.”

(Related: Jeff Sessions announces “religious freedom” task force.)

Businesses and other locations on Yelp will be able to note on a newly added tab that they are “Open to All.”

“Yelp exists to empower and protect consumers,” said Luther Lowe, senior vice president of public policy at Yelp. “We're excited to offer small business-owners and consumers the tools to promote inclusion and combat discrimination.”

(Related: Large majority of Americans oppose businesses refusing to serve gay people.)