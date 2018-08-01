Tony Perkins, president of the Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), has praised Monday's announcement of a federal task force on “religious freedom.”

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday that the task force will implement guidance on “religious freedom” the Department of Justice issued last year. The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, described the task force as part of a campaign by the Trump-Pence administration “to license discrimination against LGBTQ people in the public square.”

Perkins, who has close ties with the Trump administration and the Republican Party, praised the task force in a statement, saying that America is “witnessing a revival of freedom!”

“With initiatives such as this, it’s clear that the Trump administration understands the dangers of government actors attempting to quarantine religious beliefs within the walls of a church instead of embracing their historical contributions to America’s public good,” Perkins said. “No American should have to restrict the practice of their faith to within the confines of their place of worship.”

“I commend President Trump and Attorney General Sessions for safeguarding the freedom to live out one’s faith in all areas of society without government punishment or intimidation. History makes clear, religious freedom is the key to a strong, stable and successful nation,” he added.

The Family Research Council has been labeled a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) over its anti-LGBT rhetoric.

