British Olympic diver Tom Daley has revealed that he and husband Dustin Lance Black talked about “babies and weddings” soon after their first date.

Daley, 24, and Black, a 44-year-old Hollywood producer, began dating shortly after Daley came out bisexual in a YouTube video in 2013. Roughly 14 months after the couple married at Bovey Castle in England, they welcomed their first child via surrogate: Robert Ray.

Speaking with The Guardian, Daley said that he started thinking about a family as a teenager.

“I've been shopping for baby clothes for six years, since before I met Lance, since I was 17 or 18,” Daley said.

“There’s nothing I’ve ever been more sure of in my life than having a family. One of the things I was so mortified about, so upset about, when I came out, was that I’d never be able to have a family.”

Daley also talked about his whirlwind romance.

“It was a real love-at-first-sight thing. But then I had to come back to England so we were just talking on the phone or WhatsApp or whatever," Daley said. “Then he came over eight weeks later. The first night, I took him to meet my friends and said, ‘This is my boyfriend.' The next night we went on our first date. The next night he asked me to be his boyfriend. The night after that, after a couple of lychee martinis, he told me he loved me.”

“He extended his trip, we were already talking about babies and weddings. So that was in the first week. It was weird. But now it’s five years later...” Daley added.