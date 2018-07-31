British Olympic diver Tom Daley has
revealed that he and husband Dustin Lance Black talked about “babies
and weddings” soon after their first date.
Daley, 24, and Black, a 44-year-old
Hollywood producer, began dating shortly after Daley came out
bisexual in a YouTube video in 2013. Roughly 14 months after the
couple married at Bovey Castle in England, they welcomed their first
child via surrogate: Robert Ray.
Speaking with The Guardian,
Daley said that he started thinking about a family as a teenager.
“I've been shopping for baby clothes
for six years, since before I met Lance, since I was 17 or 18,”
Daley
said.
“There’s nothing I’ve ever been
more sure of in my life than having a family. One of the things I was
so mortified about, so upset about, when I came out, was that I’d
never be able to have a family.”
Daley also talked about his whirlwind
romance.
“It was a real love-at-first-sight
thing. But then I had to come back to England so we were just talking
on the phone or WhatsApp or whatever," Daley said. “Then he
came over eight weeks later. The first night, I took him to meet my
friends and said, ‘This is my boyfriend.' The next night we went
on our first date. The next night he asked me to be his boyfriend.
The night after that, after a couple of lychee martinis, he told me
he loved me.”
“He extended his trip, we were
already talking about babies and weddings. So that was in the first
week. It was weird. But now it’s five years later...” Daley
added.