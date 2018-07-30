An Indiana man claims he was denied service at a flower shop after the owner learned that he was marrying another man.

David Elliott spoke about his experience in a Facebook post and in an interview with local media.

After Elliott told the owner that he needed two boutonnieres for his wedding, she then asked, “What does your bride need?”

“I said, 'Well, there is no bride,'” Elliott told ABC affiliate RTV6.

“Then she said, 'Well, then I'm going on vacation and I can't help you.'”

“I took that to mean because of my relationship, she couldn't help me out,” he added.

On Facebook, Elliott said that he understands “everyone has their right to believe what they want. If you are open to the public … serve the public. I'm not asking you to take any part in my life. Just do the job you are there to do. So please be kind to one another and help anyone you can but don't go to Avon Florist on Rockville Rd.”

While the owner did not say that her decision was based on her religious beliefs, Indiana does have a law that protects businesses in that regard. As governor of Indiana, Vice President Mike Pence faced backlash after he signed the law. After initially defending the legislation, Pence asked lawmakers to clarify that it cannot be used to discriminate against the LGBT community.