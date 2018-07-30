An Indiana man claims he was denied
service at a flower shop after the owner learned that he was marrying
another man.
David Elliott spoke about his
experience in a Facebook post and in an interview with local media.
After Elliott told the owner that he
needed two boutonnieres for his wedding, she then asked, “What does
your bride need?”
“I said, 'Well, there is no bride,'”
Elliott told ABC
affiliate RTV6.
“Then she said, 'Well, then I'm going
on vacation and I can't help you.'”
“I took that to mean because of my
relationship, she couldn't help me out,” he added.
On Facebook, Elliott said that he
understands “everyone has their right to believe what they want.
If you are open to the public … serve the public. I'm not asking
you to take any part in my life. Just do the job you are there to
do. So please be kind to one another and help anyone you can but
don't go to Avon Florist on Rockville Rd.”
While the owner did not say that her
decision was based on her religious beliefs, Indiana does have a law
that protects businesses in that regard. As governor of Indiana,
Vice President Mike Pence faced backlash after he signed the law.
After initially defending the legislation, Pence asked lawmakers to
clarify that it cannot be used to discriminate against the LGBT
community.