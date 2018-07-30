Out British actor-model Zander Hodgson has revealed that he was bullied at school for being “too feminine or gay.”

Hodgson, who played a gay hustler in an episode of Showtime's Ray Donovan, is best known for his appearances on British series such as Eastenders and Shameless. He also has a large following on Instagram.

The 27-year-old came out gay in a YouTube video in April.

In a cover story with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, Hodgson said that he was “bullied a lot at school about coming across too feminine or gay, and my voice was one of the give-aways.”

“After leaving school and going to acting classes, I started to accept and embrace myself more but there were still battles with my inner voice.”

“When I was told by managers to see a dialect coach and that I might not book a job if I didn’t, you can imagine how I felt: to have a professional in the industry confirm my own doubts,” he added.

Hodgson also said that he knew he was “different” at a young age but didn't realize he was gay until he started being bullied at primary school.

“I knew I was different,” he said. “It was only when I started being bullied at primary school that I thought, 'Oh, there is a word for this and maybe that's what I am.'”