Detroit police have arrested a man in
connection with the shooting of a transgender woman on the city's
west side.
According to The
Detroit News, Deonton A. Rogers, 29, was arraigned on
Saturday. He is charged with firearm discharge causing a serious
injury, felonious assault, felony firearm, felon in possession of a
firearm, child abuse in the fourth degree and ethnic intimidation
based upon gender. His bond was set at $2 million.
The victim, a 29-year-old transgender
woman, was shot in the shoulder during an altercation that took place
inside a gas station's convenience store.
According to the prosecutor's office,
Rogers and the woman argued about her sexual orientation after he
approached her and made a lewd remark to her. Rogers allegedly pull
out a handgun. Surveillance video shows them wrestling over the gun
before the woman was shot. Rogers fled the scene in a car with a
child in the back seat, leaving his companion behind. The child was
later found unharmed, authorities said.
The incident occurred Monday at 8:05 PM
at the Mobil gas station on West Seven Mile, police said.