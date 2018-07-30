Detroit police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a transgender woman on the city's west side.

According to The Detroit News, Deonton A. Rogers, 29, was arraigned on Saturday. He is charged with firearm discharge causing a serious injury, felonious assault, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, child abuse in the fourth degree and ethnic intimidation based upon gender. His bond was set at $2 million.

The victim, a 29-year-old transgender woman, was shot in the shoulder during an altercation that took place inside a gas station's convenience store.

According to the prosecutor's office, Rogers and the woman argued about her sexual orientation after he approached her and made a lewd remark to her. Rogers allegedly pull out a handgun. Surveillance video shows them wrestling over the gun before the woman was shot. Rogers fled the scene in a car with a child in the back seat, leaving his companion behind. The child was later found unharmed, authorities said.

The incident occurred Monday at 8:05 PM at the Mobil gas station on West Seven Mile, police said.