Saturday's second annual LoveLoud Music Festival in Utah raised more than $1 million for LGBT youth.

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds helped organize LoveLoud, which raises money for several LGBT organizations, including the Trevor Project and GLAAD.

According to LoveLoud's Facebook page, it is dedicated to igniting “the vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept and support LGBTQ+ youth in our communities.”

Reynolds announced that the event had hit its goal of raising $1 million.

“You did it by coming tonight from all walks of life, from all sides,” Reynolds told the crowd at Salt Lake City's Rice-Eccles Stadium. “I know there are people here tonight on all sides. That's the beauty of it. And together, all of us raised over $1 million for our LGBTQ youth.”

Reynolds added in a tweet: “at a loss for words. tonight at @LOVELOUDfest was nothing short of a miracle. 1 million raised for our LGBTQ youth. and even more importantly – vital conversations ignited in a community that desperately needs it.”