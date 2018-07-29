The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, is hoping to turn out 10 million LGBT voters in November.

With its HRC Rising campaign, HRC is also hoping to activate million of voters who support LGBT rights this election cycle.

HRC said that it is more than quadrupling its existing field staff in battleground districts and states.

The staffing boost comes a little more than three months ahead of the midterm elections. Resources will be concentrated in six key states – Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – where Democrats hope to pick up seats in the House and Senate.

“For nearly two years, the LGBTQ community has endured an unrelenting onslaught of attacks by the Trump-Pence administration on our basic civil rights,” JoDee Winterhof, the group’s senior vice president for policy and political affairs, said in a statement given to POLITICO. “HRC is seizing this opportunity to change that by doing everything in our power to turn out millions of LGBTQ voters and allies to elect pro-equality senators, representatives, governors, and others who will put Americans first and pull the emergency brake on this hateful regime.”

HRC has endorsed nearly 330 candidates this election cycle.