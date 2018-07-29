The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, is hoping to turn out 10
million LGBT voters in November.
With its HRC Rising campaign, HRC is
also hoping to activate million of voters who support LGBT rights
this election cycle.
HRC said that it is more than
quadrupling its existing field staff in battleground districts and
states.
The staffing boost comes a little more
than three months ahead of the midterm elections. Resources will be
concentrated in six key states – Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Ohio,
Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – where Democrats hope to pick up seats
in the House and Senate.
“For nearly two years, the LGBTQ
community has endured an unrelenting onslaught of attacks by the
Trump-Pence administration on our basic civil rights,” JoDee
Winterhof, the group’s senior vice president for policy and
political affairs, said
in a statement given to POLITICO. “HRC is seizing this
opportunity to change that by doing everything in our power to turn
out millions of LGBTQ voters and allies to elect pro-equality
senators, representatives, governors, and others who will put
Americans first and pull the emergency brake on this hateful regime.”
HRC has endorsed nearly 330 candidates
this election cycle.