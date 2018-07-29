Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke at Saturday's LoveLoud music festival in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, who was raised Mormon, helped organize the second annual LoveLoud concert, which raises money for several LGBT organizations, including the Trevor Project and GLAAD.

According to LoveLoud's Facebook page, it is dedicate to igniting “the vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept and support LGBTQ+ youth in our communities.”

“I stand before you tonight as an uncle, a sports nut, a CEO, a lover of the beautiful Utah outdoors, and a proud, gay American,” Cook told the audience before introducing Imagine Dragons. “I come to deliver a simple message that I want every LGBT person to hear and to believe.”

“You are a gift to the world. A unique and special gift, just the way you are. Your life matters. … My heart breaks when I see kids struggling to conform to a society or a family that doesn’t accept them. Struggling to be what someone else thinks is normal. Find your truth, speak your truth, live your truth.”

“Let me tell you, 'normal’ just might be the worst word ever created. We are not all supposed to be the same, feel the same, or think the same. And there is nothing wrong with you.”

“I know that life can be dark and heavy, and sometimes might seem unreasonable and unbearable, but just as night turns to day, know that darkness is always followed by light. You will feel more comfortable in our own skin, attitudes will change. Life will get better and you will thrive,” he added.

Cook came out gay in 2014, confirming rumors about his sexuality that had lingered for years.

