A number of groups opposed to LGBT rights participated in a three-day religious freedom conference organized by the U.S. State Department.

According to the Washington Blade, the Family Research Council (FRC), Liberty Counsel, Faith and Action, the Heritage Foundation, Concerned Women for America (CWA), Alliance Defending Freedom International and the James Dobson Family Institute helped organize or participated in the conference.

FRC President Tony Perkins participated in a workshop on Thursday that focused on U.S. government grants. Perkins, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, has close ties with the Trump administration and the Republican Party.

FRC, Alliance Defending Freedom and Liberty Counsel have been labeled “hate groups” by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) over their anti-LGBT rhetoric.

Harry Samuels, a policy adviser for the American Jewish World Service, attended the conference. In a statement given to the Blade, Samuels criticized the participation of such groups.

“The administration intentionally conflates honorable efforts to protect religious minorities from violence with using ‘religious conscience’ to legitimize discrimination against LGBTI people and deny sexual and reproductive health services to women and girls around the world,” said Samuels.

Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback spoke at the conference. Each has expressed opposition to LGBT rights.

(Related: Mike Pence's views on LGBT rights “frighten” Ian McKellen.)