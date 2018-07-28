YouTube personality Hannah Hart is
engaged to longtime girlfriend Ella Mielniczenko.
Hart told PEOPLE that she asked
Mielniczenko to marry her while the couple vacationed in Hawaii,
where Hart first declared her love to her future bride.
“When I think of the epitome of our
relationship, it's sitting on the beach at night without judgment,”
Hart said of her decision to organize a beach proposal.
Hart hid Mielniczenko's engagement ring
in a sand castle bucket and proposed at sunset.
“I thought she was pranking me,
because we fake propose to each other in bad situations – like at
the line at IKEA on a Saturday – until she pulled out the box,”
said
Mielniczenko, an executive producer at Buzzfeed.
Hart, 31, found fame cooking while
intoxicated on her YouTube series My Drunk Kitchen, which
is as entertaining as it is informative. She is also
the author of My Drunk Kitchen: A Guide to Eating, Drinking and
Going With Your Gut, a parody self-help book which became a New
York Times bestseller. A six-episode reality series titled I
Hart Food premiered last year on Food Network. The show featured
Hart dining in various cities.
The couple plans to marry in 2020.