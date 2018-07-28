Sophia Hutchins appears to have confirmed that she is in a relationship with Olympian and reality star Caitlyn Jenner.

On Wednesday, Hutchins, 22, encouraged Instagram followers to ask her questions.

“Are you in a relationship?” a follower asked. “Oh yes!” she replied with a heart eyes smiley face emoji.

“R u and Caitlyn dating? Also do you have any pets?”

“Of course!” Hutchins answered. “We have our little Bertha.”

When asked, “How does the criticism from haters about your relationship with Caitlyn affect you?” Hutchins answered: “It's a new experience but it's definitely worth it.”

Another follower asked Hutchins whether she was engaged.

“I'll show you the ring when I am,” she responded.

The 68-year-old Jenner came out transgender in 2015. She and Hutchins, who is also transgender, have been rumored to be an item for nearly a year.