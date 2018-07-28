Sophia Hutchins appears to have
confirmed that she is in a relationship with Olympian and reality
star Caitlyn Jenner.
On Wednesday, Hutchins, 22, encouraged
Instagram followers to ask her questions.
“Are you in a relationship?” a
follower asked. “Oh yes!” she replied with a heart eyes smiley
face emoji.
“R u and Caitlyn dating? Also do you
have any pets?”
“Of course!” Hutchins answered.
“We have our little Bertha.”
When asked, “How does the criticism
from haters about your relationship with Caitlyn affect you?”
Hutchins answered: “It's a new experience but it's definitely worth
it.”
Another follower asked Hutchins whether
she was engaged.
“I'll show you the ring when I am,”
she responded.
The 68-year-old Jenner came out
transgender in 2015. She and Hutchins, who is also transgender, have
been rumored to be an item for nearly a year.