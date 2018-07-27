Thirty-four House Republicans have backed a bill that would prohibit U.S. embassies from flying the Pride flag, a symbol of the LGBT community.

The bill was introduced last week by Representative Jeff Duncan, a Republican from South Carolina.

House Bill 6450 seeks to “prohibit the flying of any flag other than the United States flag over United States diplomatic and consular posts, and for other purposes,” according to the bill's title. Text of the bill has not been made public.

Thirty-three House republicans have co-sponsored the legislation, several of whom are vocally opposed to LGBT rights, including Representatives Vicky Hartzler of Missouri, Steve King of Iowa, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Louie Gohmert of Texas.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) called the bill “petty” and “ridiculous.”

“I don't believe it is specific to rainbow/Pride flags, but that is clearly the motivation for this ridiculous, petty bill,” the ACLU's Ian Thompson said. “It is telling that many of the most doggedly anti-LGBTQ members of the House of Representatives are co-sponsors.”

Duncan told the Washington Examiner that his bill is about promoting the U.S. flag.

“The United States flag is the single greatest symbol of freedom the world has ever known, and there's no reason for anything but Old Glory to be flying over our embassies and posts around the globe,” Duncan said in a statement.