Thirty-four House Republicans have
backed a bill that would prohibit U.S. embassies from flying the
Pride flag, a symbol of the LGBT community.
The bill was introduced last week by
Representative Jeff Duncan, a Republican from South Carolina.
House Bill 6450 seeks to “prohibit
the flying of any flag other than the United States flag over United
States diplomatic and consular posts, and for other purposes,”
according to the bill's title. Text of the bill has not been made
public.
Thirty-three House republicans have
co-sponsored the legislation, several of whom are vocally opposed to
LGBT rights, including Representatives Vicky Hartzler of Missouri,
Steve King of Iowa, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Louie Gohmert of Texas.
The American Civil Liberties Union
(ACLU) called the bill “petty” and “ridiculous.”
“I don't believe it is specific to
rainbow/Pride flags, but that is clearly the motivation for this
ridiculous, petty bill,” the
ACLU's Ian Thompson said. “It is telling that many of the most
doggedly anti-LGBTQ members of the House of Representatives are
co-sponsors.”
Duncan told the Washington Examiner
that his bill is about promoting the U.S. flag.
“The United States flag is the single
greatest symbol of freedom the world has ever known, and there's no
reason for anything but Old Glory to be flying over our embassies and
posts around the globe,” Duncan
said in a statement.