Queer Eye's food and wine guy Antoni Porowski will relaunch a New York City diner as a fast-casual concept in September.

Porowski, 34, first leaked that he was working on a restaurant in June.

“I’m all about like cheese and pork belly and decadence, and as a result of the increased vanity of being on camera all the time and working out and eating healthy, I’m developing a fast-casual food concept restaurant that I’m gonna be opening here in New York,” Porowski said during a cast panel, according to Food & Wine.

He added that he wasn't “supposed to talk about it.”

Eater on Thursday provided some details about Porowski's upcoming eatery.

Working with partners Eric Marx and Lisle Richards of The Metric, which owns six restaurants in the city, Porowski plans to reboot the Village Den, a classic diner in the West Village that shuttered in May after 36 years.

The yet-to-be-named restaurant's concept will focus on “a wholesome yet fulfilling lifestyle.”

“That translates to an all-day, counter-service spot with 'a market-driven menu' to please various diets,” Eater explained.

In May, it was revealed that Porowski is working on a cookbook.

(Related: Queer Eye's Fab Five cover Attitude magazine.)