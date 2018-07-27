Queer Eye's food and wine guy
Antoni Porowski will relaunch a New York City diner as a fast-casual
concept in September.
Porowski, 34, first leaked that he was
working on a restaurant in June.
“I’m all about like cheese and pork
belly and decadence, and as a result of the increased vanity of being
on camera all the time and working out and eating healthy, I’m
developing a fast-casual food concept restaurant that I’m gonna be
opening here in New York,” Porowski said during a cast panel,
according to Food
& Wine.
He added that he wasn't “supposed to
talk about it.”
Eater on Thursday provided some
details about Porowski's upcoming eatery.
Working with partners Eric Marx and
Lisle Richards of The Metric, which owns six restaurants in the city,
Porowski plans to reboot the Village Den, a classic diner in the West
Village that shuttered in May after 36 years.
The yet-to-be-named restaurant's
concept will focus on “a wholesome yet fulfilling lifestyle.”
“That translates to an all-day,
counter-service spot with 'a market-driven menu' to please various
diets,” Eater
explained.
In May, it was revealed that Porowski
is working on a cookbook.
