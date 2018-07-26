During an appearance on Cold Cuts
with Al Roker – the YouTube series in which NBC personality Al
Roker talks with celebrities while creating a signature sandwich –
singer Lance Bass talked about growing up gay in Mississippi.
When Roker asked Bass, 39, about his
secret to keeping that NSYNC vibe, Bass answered “marrying young,”
a reference to his 31-year-old husband, Michael Turchin.
“Marrying young, I think that helps,”
Lance answered. “You know, my husband's pretty gorgeous. And he
has metabolism like no other.”
Lance credited Turchin for getting him
to eat vegetables.
“And now I actually enjoy veggies,”
Bass
said.
“So, what was that like, growing up
gay in Mississippi?” Roker asked.
“It was lonely,” Bass responded,
adding that he knew he was gay since he was five years old. “It
was just a lonely journey, because there was no one I could talk to
about it.”
Bass' sandwich included rotisserie
chicken – including some skin, because you got to “treat
yourself” – shaved truffles and funyuns inside french toast
bread.