Kevin Keller and Moose Mason will begin dating in the third season of The CW's teen drama Riverdale.

Kevin is played by Casey Cott.

Speaking with TVLine, Cott revealed that his character will begin dating Moose in the upcoming season, but added that the relationship will be “complicated.”

“We are dating in season three, so it's fun to start off with that and explore that with Moose,” Cott said.

Riverdale is based on the characters by Archie Comics. This edgier look at the people who inhabit the town of Riverdale is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, who also helms other hit CW shows such as Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl. Berlanti, who is openly gay, also directed the gay teen romantic comedy Love, Simon.

Kevin and Moose's relationship has had a rocky start. They first appeared hooking up in the woods on the show's pilot. In the second season, they shared a passionate kiss after Moose's girlfriend Midge is found murdered.

Riverdale, which returns on October 10, also features a relationship between Cheryl Blossom (played by Madelaine Petsch) and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan). Blossom is revealed to be bisexual in the show's second season.