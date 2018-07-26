A gay couple in Sherman Oaks,
California are in critical condition after being stabbed during an
argument with their son.
According to local ABC
affiliate KABC, the couple, Ken Coll and Tom Boulet, were
transported to a nearby hospital, where they underwent surgery.
The couple's adopted son, Matthew
Boulet, 21, admitted to police that he stabbed his fathers. He is
facing attempted murder charges. Police described Boulet as
“nonchalant” while speaking with police about the incident.
Boulet was home from college for the
summer.
Neighbor Florence Riggs told the outlet
that the couple adopted their son when he was a boy and described the
men as “great models of parenthood.”
Authorities are investigating reports
that Matthew Boulet was suffering from mental illness.