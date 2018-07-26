Chelsea Handler will guest star as a
high-powered lesbian on the second new season of Will & Grace.
According to Entertainment
Weekly, Handler will play Donna Zimmer, who hires Grace's
design firm and begins dating her sister Janet (played by Mary
McCormack). Handle began production on the sitcom Thursday.
Will & Grace returned to NBC
last year, 11 years after it ended.
Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean
Hayes and Megan Mullally reprised their roles as Will & Grace
returned to NBC to helm a new Must See TV lineup. The show's
creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, and director James Burrows
have also returned.
Will & Grace, which
premiered in 1998 and ended its run in 2006, was the first prime time
network sitcom to feature a gay lead in McCormack's uptight lawyer,
Will, and has been credited for helping advance the LGBT rights
movement.
Season 2 of the series, which will
feature 18 episodes, premieres Thursday, October 4.