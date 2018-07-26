Chelsea Handler will guest star as a high-powered lesbian on the second new season of Will & Grace.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Handler will play Donna Zimmer, who hires Grace's design firm and begins dating her sister Janet (played by Mary McCormack). Handle began production on the sitcom Thursday.

Will & Grace returned to NBC last year, 11 years after it ended.

Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprised their roles as Will & Grace returned to NBC to helm a new Must See TV lineup. The show's creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, and director James Burrows have also returned.

Will & Grace, which premiered in 1998 and ended its run in 2006, was the first prime time network sitcom to feature a gay lead in McCormack's uptight lawyer, Will, and has been credited for helping advance the LGBT rights movement.

Season 2 of the series, which will feature 18 episodes, premieres Thursday, October 4.