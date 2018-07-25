President Donald Trump's promise at the 2016 Republican National Convention to protect the LGBT community was part of a plan to win over uncommitted delegates, Sean Spicer says in a new book out Tuesday.

In The Briefing: Politics, The Press and The President, Spicer, the president's former press secretary, claims that campaign chairman Paul Manafort promised a GOP delegate that Trump would embrace the LGBT community in exchange for him removing his signature from a petition against Trump being the Republican presidential nominee.

“[Paul] Manafort and his lieutenants went one by one down the list of people who had signed the petition [against Trump being the nominee] and persuaded them to remove their signatures,” Spicer wrote.

Robert Sinners, a delegate from Washington, D.C., said that he wanted the nominee to support LGBT rights.

“Jason [Miller] assured Sinners that Trump would be the most 'inclusive' candidate the Republican Party ever had,” Spicer said. “Jason told Sinners Donald Trump's acceptance speech would acknowledge the LGBT community, which no other Republican acceptance speech had done. And it did.”

Trump told the crowd: “I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens.”

The Trump administration has issued multiple anti-LGBT policies.