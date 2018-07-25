Carson Kressley, one of the original
Fab Five on Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, says he's
open to doing a cameo on Queer Eye.
In the original reality show, five gay
stylists make over a straight guy. The show ended its 5-season run
in 2007.
Last year, Netflix released a
reimagined version of the show with a new cast. Queer Eye is
currently in its second season.
Speaking with Instinct,
Kressley, 48, was asked whether he would return to Queer Eye.
“I was so lucky to be a part of that
show!” Kressley
said. “We won an Emmy for our efforts and it was the defining
moment in my career. I’d be happy to make a cameo, if I were
asked. But that’s about it. I’ve been there and done that and
thrilled a new group of gay men is getting a chance to experience
that magic.”
Kressley added that he has a new design
show premiering in October on Bravo.