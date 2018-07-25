Carson Kressley, one of the original Fab Five on Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, says he's open to doing a cameo on Queer Eye.

In the original reality show, five gay stylists make over a straight guy. The show ended its 5-season run in 2007.

Last year, Netflix released a reimagined version of the show with a new cast. Queer Eye is currently in its second season.

Speaking with Instinct, Kressley, 48, was asked whether he would return to Queer Eye.

“I was so lucky to be a part of that show!” Kressley said. “We won an Emmy for our efforts and it was the defining moment in my career. I’d be happy to make a cameo, if I were asked. But that’s about it. I’ve been there and done that and thrilled a new group of gay men is getting a chance to experience that magic.”

Kressley added that he has a new design show premiering in October on Bravo.