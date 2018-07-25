Adam Lambert, Ariana Grande and Ellen DeGeneres are among the celebrities sending messages of support to Demi Lovato after she reportedly was hospitalized over a heroin overdose.

Fellow pop star Ariana Grande tweeted: “i love u.”

“Heartbroken to hear what our friend @ddlovato is going through right now,” country music duo Dan + Shay tweeted. “Sending all the love and positive vibes to her and her family. [heartbroken emoji].”

American Idol alum Adam Lambert encouraged Lovato to “hang in there.”

“Hang in there @ddlovato – sending good energy and love,” Lambert wrote.

“I love @DDLovato so much,” Ellen DeGeneres messaged. “It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

(Related: Demi Lovato says she's open to dating men and women.)