Adam Lambert, Ariana Grande and Ellen
DeGeneres are among the celebrities sending messages of support to
Demi Lovato after she reportedly was hospitalized over a heroin
overdose.
Fellow pop star Ariana Grande tweeted:
“i love u.”
“Heartbroken to hear what our friend
@ddlovato is going through right now,” country music duo Dan + Shay
tweeted. “Sending all the love and positive vibes to her and her
family. [heartbroken emoji].”
American Idol alum Adam Lambert
encouraged Lovato to “hang in there.”
“Hang in there @ddlovato – sending
good energy and love,” Lambert wrote.
“I love @DDLovato so much,” Ellen
DeGeneres messaged. “It breaks my heart that she is going through
this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her
and her family.”
(Related: Demi
Lovato says she's open to dating men and women.)