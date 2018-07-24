Model and actor Derek Chadwick covers
the August issue of UK LGBT glossy Gay Times.
Chadwick told Gay Times that he
identifies as gay.
“I would identify now as gay.... I
think I realized vaguely at school that I was gay, like officially,”
Chadwick said. “There was a point that I just knew.”
“I have a very private life, and
because I haven’t been out, I’ve been nervous about people seeing
my personality because I didn’t want them to jump to conclusions
about me without knowing my whole story,” he said.
Chadwick has modeled for Urban
Outfitters. As an actor, he's appeared on Scream Queens, Blue
Bloods and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.
He added that being out will allow him
to be more “personable on social media.”
“I’ll be able to post more on my
stories and videos on Twitter… it’ll allow me to stand up on the
stage in front of the LGBTQ community and not feel so pressured
about, ‘Oh my God, I wonder what they think of me’, or, ‘I
wonder what they’ll think of me,'” said Chadwick, who has more
than 270,000 followers on Instagram alone.