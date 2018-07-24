Model and actor Derek Chadwick covers the August issue of UK LGBT glossy Gay Times.

Chadwick told Gay Times that he identifies as gay.

“I would identify now as gay.... I think I realized vaguely at school that I was gay, like officially,” Chadwick said. “There was a point that I just knew.”

“I have a very private life, and because I haven’t been out, I’ve been nervous about people seeing my personality because I didn’t want them to jump to conclusions about me without knowing my whole story,” he said.

Chadwick has modeled for Urban Outfitters. As an actor, he's appeared on Scream Queens, Blue Bloods and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

He added that being out will allow him to be more “personable on social media.”

“I’ll be able to post more on my stories and videos on Twitter… it’ll allow me to stand up on the stage in front of the LGBTQ community and not feel so pressured about, ‘Oh my God, I wonder what they think of me’, or, ‘I wonder what they’ll think of me,'” said Chadwick, who has more than 270,000 followers on Instagram alone.