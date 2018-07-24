At the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam, Prince Harry joined Sir Elton John in launching a new AIDS initiative.

The MenStar Coalition is a global organization aimed at preventing HIV infections in men.

Harry, the co-founder of the Africa-based AIDS charity Sentebale, said that he was honored to share the stage with John.

"For over a quarter of a century he has worked tirelessly to fund research services and communities around the world,” Prince Harry said.

"Today, he has come to Amsterdam to announce his latest endeavor: a billion dollar global partnership to break the cycle of male transmission of HIV – particularly in sub-Saharan Africa,” he added.

In his remarks, John warned that young men under 35 were getting tested and treated for HIV at “unacceptably low rates.”

Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana also was involved in issues related to HIV/AIDS.