At the International AIDS Conference in
Amsterdam, Prince Harry joined Sir Elton John in launching a new AIDS
initiative.
The MenStar Coalition is a global
organization aimed at preventing HIV infections in men.
Harry, the co-founder of the
Africa-based AIDS charity Sentebale, said that he was honored to
share the stage with John.
"For over a quarter of a century
he has worked tirelessly to fund research services and communities
around the world,” Prince Harry said.
"Today, he has come to Amsterdam
to announce his latest endeavor: a billion dollar global partnership
to break the cycle of male transmission of HIV – particularly in
sub-Saharan Africa,” he added.
In his remarks, John warned that young
men under 35 were getting tested and treated for HIV at “unacceptably
low rates.”
Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana
also was involved in issues related to HIV/AIDS.